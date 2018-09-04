Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

6th Circ. Rules DEA, Drug Cos. Can't Hide Opioid Data

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 9:22 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Thursday overturned an order denying The Washington Post and two West Virginia newspapers access to national data on opioid sales, saying the Ohio federal court in sprawling opioid multidistrict litigation abused its discretion in keeping the information under wraps.

The panel ruled 2-1 that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the distributors, manufacturers and sellers of opioids that are defendants in the MDL failed to show how allowing the public access to the information from the DEA's Automation of Reports and Consolidated Orders System would cause them harm — noting that similar data released in the past has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 6th Circuit

Nature of Suit

4360 P.I.: Other

Date Filed

September 4, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®