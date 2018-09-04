6th Circ. Rules DEA, Drug Cos. Can't Hide Opioid Data

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 9:22 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Thursday overturned an order denying The Washington Post and two West Virginia newspapers access to national data on opioid sales, saying the Ohio federal court in sprawling opioid multidistrict litigation abused its discretion in keeping the information under wraps. The panel ruled 2-1 that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the distributors, manufacturers and sellers of opioids that are defendants in the MDL failed to show how allowing the public access to the information from the DEA's Automation of Reports and Consolidated Orders System would cause them harm — noting that similar data released in the past has...

