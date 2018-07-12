Policy Doesn't Cover Au Pair Wage Suit, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Ironshore Specialty Insurance Co. has asked the Ninth Circuit to uphold a lower court's ruling that it is not obligated to cover an au pair placement agency's defense in an underlying class action alleging the agency conspired to suppress child care workers’ wages. U.S. District Judge James V. Selna’s June 2018 decision must stand because EurAuPair International Inc. failed to report the lawsuit to the insurer within the mandated policy timeframe, Ironshore argued in a brief filed Thursday. It also said the judge rightly concluded that it is not obligated to show it was injured by the untimely notice in order...

