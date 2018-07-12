Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Policy Doesn't Cover Au Pair Wage Suit, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Ironshore Specialty Insurance Co. has asked the Ninth Circuit to uphold a lower court's ruling that it is not obligated to cover an au pair placement agency's defense in an underlying class action alleging the agency conspired to suppress child care workers’ wages.

U.S. District Judge James V. Selna’s June 2018 decision must stand because EurAuPair International Inc. failed to report the lawsuit to the insurer within the mandated policy timeframe, Ironshore argued in a brief filed Thursday. It also said the judge rightly concluded that it is not obligated to show it was injured by the untimely notice in order...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

4110 Insurance

Date Filed

July 12, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®