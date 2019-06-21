FTC Said To Investigate YouTube Over Child Privacy Concerns

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Sen. Edward J. Markey, D-Mass., has welcomed the possibility of a Federal Trade Commission investigation into potential child privacy violations by YouTube, following media reports that the agency is looking into the streaming site's data collection practices. The possible investigation, which was first reported by the Washington Post on June 19, is said to stem from complaints brought by parents and consumer advocacy groups concerned that YouTube has improperly collected children's data. The site is meant to restrict use to people 13 years and older. An FTC spokesperson told Law360 Friday that investigations are not public, and therefore it cannot confirm...

