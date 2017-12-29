3rd Circ. Releases Cemetery Co. From Stock-Drop Claims

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 5:04 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday affirmed the dismissal of a securities suit accusing StoneMor Partners LP of misrepresenting its source of investor distribution payments, finding the cemetery operator was transparent about its accounting methods. An appellate panel said a Pennsylvania federal judge was right to dismiss the suit in November 2017 because although investors claimed a 45% drop in StoneMor's share price was caused by the company's secret leveraging of assets to maximize distributions, that leveraging was fully laid out in StoneMor's regulatory filings. "StoneMor's disclosures sufficiently informed the reasonable investor of the risks inherent in its business, and it is...

