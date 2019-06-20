Pillsbury Nabs Veteran Tech Deal Maker From Gibson Dunn

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP has added a former Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP partner with 20 years of experience working on technology company transactions to its office in Silicon Valley, California, where he'll lead the firm's new global technology policy practice, the firm said Thursday. Shaalu Mehra, who had served as the co-chair of Gibson Dunn's technology transactions group, mixes expertise in corporate and venture finance, technology collaborations, technology regulation and intellectual property transactions into a "unique" tech practice, the firm said. "He is an established leader in the tech sector with an uncommon depth of knowledge that spans multiple...

