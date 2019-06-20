EU's Swipe At Investment Treaties May Trigger Legal 'Crisis'

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 9:47 PM EDT) -- European Union member states are considering an initiative that could immediately extinguish investment protection under intra-EU bilateral treaties, a controversial move that may force arbitral tribunals to weigh the purported rights of investors against a nation's sovereign right to terminate its treaties. Following up on the European Court of Justice's opinion last year invalidating arbitration clauses in intra-EU investment treaties, member states have begun work on a draft treaty terminating these aging agreements, which the EU says are trumped by its own laws. The draft treaty makes clear the member states' position that clauses protecting investors' rights after a treaty is terminated — referred...

