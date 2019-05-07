9th Circ. Revives Trump's 'Gag Rule' On Abortion Referrals

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday lifted a block to the Trump administration's "gag rule" barring federally funded health care providers from giving abortion referrals, holding that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was likely to prove the rule is valid. In its order, the three-judge panel granted the federal government's request for a stay on three preliminary injunctions that were issued against the rule by district courts in California, Oregon and Washington. The federal government was likely to overcome those court's findings that the rule was probably arbitrary and capricious and ran afoul of the law, the panel said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS