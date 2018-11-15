6th Circ. Revives Vet's Wrongful Firing Suit Against AMC

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 4:07 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has ruled that movie theater chain AMC must face trial over a former employee's claim that he was illegally fired due to his superiors' hostility toward his service in the Ohio National Guard, saying a jury has enough evidence to conclude that his military status played a role in his ouster. A three-judge panel held Thursday that U.S. District Judge Edmund A. Sargus was wrong to award American Multi-Cinema Inc. summary judgment over claims by former employee Jared Hickle — whose military service coincided with his job at the theater chain — that he was illegally fired in...

