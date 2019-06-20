DOJ Clears $35B Harris-L3 Deal With Night Vision Spinoff

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday that defense contractors Harris Corp. and L3 Technologies are clear to move forward with their $35 billion combination, with Harris having committed to putting its night vision business on the block. The department’s antitrust division put forward a settlement in D.C. federal court that offers to greenlight the marriage between L3 and a subsidiary of the Florida-based Harris if the pair agree to drop certain assets in the market for military-grade night vision tools. Harris and L3 are the only sellers of U.S. military-grade image intensifier tubes, an essential component in night vision goggles...

