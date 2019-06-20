Medical Equipment Cos. To Pay $6M To End Kickback Suit

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 9:20 PM EDT) -- A slew of durable medical equipment companies owned by a man sent to prison for bilking Medicare out of millions of dollars will have to pay nearly $6 million to end a suit from the federal government claiming they flouted the False Claims Act, the government said Thursday. The government told a Georgia federal judge that it’s reached a consent judgment in its civil FCA kickback suit with a variety of companies, like Bain Med LLC, Fenix Orthopedic Gear Co. and others, saying they must pay the United States $5,962,923. The government asked a judge to sign off on the deal...

