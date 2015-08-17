Shkreli Settles Disputes With His Former Drug Co. Retrophin

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Roughly three weeks after suing the supposed masterminds of his ouster from biotech company Retrophin Inc., notorious pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli has settled the suit as well as a years-old fight with his former company. Serving seven years in prison for conspiring to game Retrophin's stock price to pay off debts, Shkreli voluntarily dismissed his $30 million lawsuit in New York federal court on Tuesday without disclosing why, and Retrophin confirmed Thursday that the company and its former CEO have reached a settlement "resolving all outstanding disputes between them." "We are pleased with this outcome and remain focused on delivering life-changing...

