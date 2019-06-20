Billionaire's Exit From Cancer Drug Co. Gets OK In Del.

Law360, Wilmington (June 20, 2019, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court approved a settlement proposal Thursday to end a stockholder derivative suit over the management of an immunotherapy company by allowing billionaire physician Patrick Soon-Shiong to walk away from his controlling interest in the company with his investment in hand. During a settlement hearing in Wilmington, Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard said the “business divorce” allowing Soon-Shiong’s company, NantCell, to cancel its controlling interest in Precision Biologics Inc. in exchange for Precision Biologics giving back the remainder of NantCell’s $50 million investment in the company was a fair settlement for both parties. Precision Biologics will wind up turning over...

