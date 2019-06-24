SC Attorney-Client Privilege Ruling Is A Gift To Insurers

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 3:17 PM EDT) -- As Law360 recently reported, the South Carolina Supreme Court delivered a gift to insurers facing bad faith claims in that state. The court determined that, where a policyholder brings a bad faith claim against its insurer and the insurer answers the claim by denying liability, the policyholder’s right to obtain discovery of the insurer’s attorney-client privileged communications concerning the insurer’s handling of the claim must be determined on a case-by-case basis. Despite the court’s best efforts to balance competing concerns and reach a relatively innocuous holding, this decision will only invite more insurance-related discovery disputes in the future, while encouraging insurers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS