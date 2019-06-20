NJ Senate OKs Bill Targeting Mob-Related Dirt Dumping

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 7:24 PM EDT) -- New Jersey moved closer to loosening organized crime’s grip on illegal dirt dumping Thursday as the state Senate unanimously passed a measure to regulate the contaminated soil removal industry. S.B. 1683 requires soil recyclers to undergo the same oversight, such as background checks and fingerprinting, as solid waste industry professionals, according to the bill’s sponsors, Sens. Bob Smith and Linda Greenstein. Mob figures are increasingly using the guise of soil recycling, a legitimate business, as a front for dumping polluted construction dirt quickly and cheaply in unauthorized areas, said the lawmakers, both Middlesex County Democrats. The illicit activity skirts the costly...

