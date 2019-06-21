Prepare For UK's New Approach To Gambling Ads

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 2:03 PM EDT) -- Over the last year, we have seen the U.K.'s Committee of Advertising Practice taking an increasingly robust view on gambling ads in the U.K., both in terms of guidance and decisions from the Advertising Standards Authority. This may be of importance to gaming businesses outside of the U.K., as any business that provides facilities for remote gambling (online or otherwise) and advertises to consumers in the U.K. must have a license from the Gambling Commission and with respect to any advertising they distribute, must comply with the CAP[1] and the Broadcast Committee of Advertising Practice[2] codes of practice, and all applicable guidance....

