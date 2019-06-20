Museum Of Sex Allows Systematic Sexual Harassment: Suit

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 11:21 PM EDT) -- The Museum of Sex in New York City "has a problem keeping [its] employees free from sexual harassment" at the hands of both patrons and other employees, a former tour guide said in a suit filed in New York state court Wednesday. The museum, dedicated to the history and evolution of human sexuality, has no policies in place to prevent, identify or address sexual harassment, ex-employee Katherine McMahon said in her 13-page complaint. As a result, patrons and other employees grope workers, use "utterly inappropriate sexual language" and ask about employees' sex lives, she said. During her tenure at the museum,...

