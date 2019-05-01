Igloo Deal Settles Pa. ADA Suit Over Website Accessibility

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 9:20 PM EDT) -- Igloo Products Corp. will make its website more accessible to the visually impaired as part of the settlement of a lawsuit brought under the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to a consent decree filed Thursday in Pennsylvania federal court. The consent decree said Texas-based Igloo will have 18 months to make its website accessible to people using the most popular web browsers and screen reader apps, which can read aloud and describe a website's contents for the visually impaired. Though the May 7 complaint brought by Antoinette Suchenko and Tom Brown, two Pennsylvania residents with visual impairments, said Igloo was in violation of...

