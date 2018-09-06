Julio Iglesias Beats Songwriter's Copyright Suit At 11th Circ.

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 9:13 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has affirmed the dismissal of a copyright suit against Spanish crooner Julio Iglesias over his 1978 song "Me Olvidé de Vivir," saying the woman who brought the suit could not now claim that she wrote the song alone after testifying in previous litigation that she co-wrote it. On Thursday, the appeals court said the lower court did not err when it dismissed Mimi Korman's copyright suit on the basis of judicial estoppel, which bars a party from taking a position in one legal proceeding and then assuming a contrary position in another proceeding. In her first suit over the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS