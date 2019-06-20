Deals Rumor Mill: UnitedHealth, Fortress, Chevron Phillips

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 8:02 PM EDT) -- UnitedHealth Group Inc. will spend $3.2 billion to buy private equity-backed health care payments company Equian LLC, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter. New Mountain Capital-owned Equian touts itself as a payment services provider for health care and insurance companies that can help prevent overpayment. Investment manager Fortress Investment is looking at options for CoreVest, Bloomberg reported early Thursday. Citing anonymous sources, the outlet reported that the SoftBank-owned firm has tapped an adviser as it explores options for the California-based specialty finance company, which could come with a price tag of at least $400 million....

