‘Jackup’ Drilling Rigs Aren’t VAT-Exempt, Top EU Court Finds

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Self-elevating rigs used in offshore petroleum drilling are subject to the European Union’s value-added tax because they’re distinct from VAT-exempt ships that sail freely on the open sea, the EU's top court decided Thursday. The ruling from the European Court of Justice concerned a dispute between Romania’s tax authority and Grup Servicii Petroliere, a Romanian company that supplied three offshore “jackup” drilling rigs to Maltese operators in the Black Sea. A five-judge panel echoed arguments made by the court’s advocate general, Gerard Hogan, in an official opinion April 10 that sided with Romania’s National Agency for Fiscal Administration. The agency had found...

