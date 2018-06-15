11th Circ. Revives Haitian Businessman's Defamation Suit

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 4:32 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday revived a defamation suit brought by a prominent Haitian businessman against the owner of a website dubbed the "WikiLeaks of the Caribbean," ruling that some of the statements made by the site's owner calling the businessman an "alleged money launderer" on Facebook could be actionable. The appeals court vacated a summary judgment order in favor of Georges Sami Saati, the owner and publisher of Moun.com, over allegedly defamatory statements Saati made on Facebook about businessman Reynold F. Deeb calling him an accused criminal. The trial court had said the statements were not actionable because they were...

