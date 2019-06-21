Court's Error Gets Con Man Off The Hook, 7th Circ. Says

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A convicted fraudster who was sentenced to five extra years in prison for continued attempts to solicit investors during his supervised release can walk free because the trial judge didn’t issue a proper summons or warrant, the Seventh Circuit ruled Thursday. A panel of the court determined that William Block's supervised release expired without a summons or warrant being issued, meaning the court didn't retain jurisdiction over him. Congress expressly requires a summons or warrant to retain jurisdiction, and certain minute orders issued by the court in Block's case don't fit that mold, the panel said. The district court issued orders in...

