Nashville Fired Dispatcher For Pro-Trump Post, Jury Says

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 8:24 PM EDT) -- A federal jury found that a Nashville emergency dispatcher was fired over a Facebook post, not just because it contained a racial epithet, but also because it supported President Donald Trump, teeing up the question of whether her firing was retaliatory and violated her First Amendment rights. Danyelle Bennett's social media post on Election Day 2016, which used epithets to describe minority voters she claimed backed Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton, was protected political speech, and it was the basis for her firing, not her use of the epithet, a Tennessee federal jury determined Thursday. The jury also said the post was unlikely to...

