Hospital Workers Say They Paid For Health Care, Got Nothing

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 3:24 PM EDT) -- Hundreds of employees at a Kentucky hospital got an unwelcome surprise when they discovered that money deducted from their paychecks to fund their health plan had disappeared and they lacked health care coverage, according to a new Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit. A group of current and former employees of the Pineville Community Hospital — which has since changed its name — claimed in a complaint on Thursday in Kentucky federal court that even though they had money deducted from their payroll to go toward their health care plan, that withheld money wasn't used to fund the Anthem health plan....

