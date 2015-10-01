Three Times Zero Still Zero, Optics Co. Says Of IP Suit Award

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Japanese optics maker Hamamatsu is attempting to dismantle efforts by a Harvard-backed company to add $3 million on top of a $1.4 million jury verdict finding it stole "black silicon" technology created by a Harvard professor, saying the extra damages are based on nothing — literally. Although the jury that handed Harvard-backed SiOnyx LLC the win in May found that Hamamatsu Photonics KK infringed the optical sensor-related technology, it awarded no damages for the infringement, the Japanese company argued in a series of oppositions filed Thursday in Massachusetts federal court. The enhanced damages SiOnyx requested in early June are not possible then,...

