Apple Sued Over Alleged IPad Battery Fire In NJ Apartment

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 3:07 PM EDT) -- The manager of an apartment complex is suing Apple Inc. in New Jersey federal court, claiming that defective and unsafe lithium batteries in one of the tech company’s iPad tablets spontaneously caught fire, damaging the complex and killing a resident. In a complaint filed Thursday, Union Management LLC, which manages the Colonial Heights Apartments complex in Parsippany, New Jersey, says one of its residents had an iPad in his apartment Feb. 22, 2017, when a defect in its battery pack caused it to catch fire. The fire caused “substantial damages” to the apartment and destroyed the unit, and resident Bradley Ireland,...

