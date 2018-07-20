Schlumberger Unit Fights Sanctions Bid In Patent Suit

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 7:43 PM EDT) -- Schlumberger subsidiary Cameron International Corp. told a Texas federal court it doesn't deserve to be sanctioned for pursuing a patent infringement case against an oilfield services company, saying it had lodged “objectively reasonable infringement claims.” Cameron hit back Thursday against a sanctions bid by Nitro Fluids LLC, which accused Cameron of bringing a frivolous lawsuit. Cameron's suit alleged that Nitro infringed a patent for adjustable piping systems used in fracking operations and told the court its suit is supported by Nitro's own expert witness, who confirmed that the system used by Nitro includes parts “described and claimed” by U.S. Patent Number...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS