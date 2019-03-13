Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Yakama Nation Asks 9th Circ. To Limit Wash. Jurisdiction

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 7:53 PM EDT) -- The Yakama Nation has urged the Ninth Circuit to overturn a ruling that Washington state didn't give up control over any crimes committed by or against non-Indians on its reservation, saying the state only kept jurisdiction over cases where no Indians are involved.

In the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation's suit against Yakima County and the city of Toppenish over the allegedly improper arrest of tribal citizens within reservation boundaries, a federal judge ruled in February that a 2014 Washington proclamation retroceding its jurisdiction over some on-reservation crimes to the federal government was only intended to give up control over crimes involving Indians alone....

Appellate - 9th Circuit

3890 Other Statutory Actions

March 13, 2019

