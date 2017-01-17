FTC Says Qualcomm's New Arguments Too Late In Stay Fight

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 8:30 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has urged a California federal judge to disregard a pair of Qualcomm arguments, which the agency says are being raised for the first time, in the chipmaker's push to halt a court order that would upend its licensing practices. The FTC on Thursday lodged a motion objecting to several documents Qualcomm filed in support of a stay in the government's case accusing the company of using its dominance over modem chips to force cellphone makers into unfair licensing deals for its standard-essential patents. Qualcomm is appealing last month's ruling that found it violated antitrust law, and told...

