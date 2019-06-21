ITC To Probe GE, Others Over Claims LEDs Violate Patents

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 3:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has launched investigations into LED products made by General Electric Co., the successor company to Philips Lighting NV and several others after a lighting company accused its competitors of infringing its patented technology. The ITC on Thursday said it voted to initiate the probes following a complaint filed in late April by Lighting Science Group Corp. and two of its subsidiaries, Healthe Inc. and Global Value Lighting LLC, which alleged that the competitors infringe eight LED patents and falsely marked the products with the Energy Star label that is placed on certified energy-efficient goods. LSG has...

