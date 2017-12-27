Mont. Man Owes $9M Penalty For Timeshare Scheme, US Says

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A Montana man reaped about $18 million from a timeshare donation scam and should face $9 million in penalties, the U.S. told a Montana federal court in a Thursday filing. The government alleged James Tarpey acted as an unqualified appraiser to overstate the value of donated timeshares, for which the donors took tax deductions for charitable contributions, and was responsible for more than 7,600 timeshare donations that cheated the U.S. of tens of millions of dollars. The U.S. District Court for the District of Montana had found in March that Tarpey made false statements about the tax savings of donating timeshares and the...

