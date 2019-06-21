Texas Justices Say More Proof Needed For $1.37M Sanction

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 4:03 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday wiped out a $1.37 million sanction against a doctor in a defamation case, holding that even when attorney fees are awarded as sanctions, winning parties still need to show the fee award is reasonable. Building on its April ruling in Rohrmoos Venture et al. v. UTSW SVA Healthcare LLP, which clarified what is required to prove up attorney fee requests, the court said the sanction shouldn't have been affirmed without billing records or other evidence to support it. In the case, Dr. Rahul K. Nath was ordered to pay the fees after the dismissal of...

