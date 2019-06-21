NY Lawmakers OK Equal Pay Revamp, Pay History Ban

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 6:21 PM EDT) -- New York lawmakers have capped off an aggressive employment law overhaul by passing measures that attack gender- and race-based pay gaps by blocking employers from asking workers about past salaries and strengthening a law making them pay workers equally for the same work. The New York State Legislature on Thursday approved measures making it illegal for employers to solicit applicants' past salaries to set new pay and expanding a state equal pay law barring sex-based pay differentials to cover workers based on other protected traits, including age, race and sexual orientation, and outlaw gaps in pay between workers performing "substantially similar"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS