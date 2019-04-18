State Farm Wants To Sink Water Damage Coverage Class

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 2:03 PM EDT) -- State Farm Fire and Casualty Insurance Co. asked a New Jersey federal judge to toss a policyholder's proposed class action over the denial of water damage coverage, arguing Friday that the policy at issue excluded such losses. Johann Smith failed to explain how State Farm violated the terms of its policy covering her Cherry Hill, New Jersey property, the insurer said in a dismissal motion. State Farm's brief detailed how the complaint falls short of the pleading requirements for the New Jersey Consumer Fraud Act and New Jersey Unfair Claims Settlement Practices Act, the laws Smith claims were violated. "First, plaintiff...

