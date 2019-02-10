Feds Say TridentUSA Can't Shed Medicare Obligations

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 5:12 PM EDT) -- The federal government has objected to health care provider TridentUSA's Chapter 11 plan, saying it contains illegal restrictions that would make it impossible for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to claw back inflated payments made by the agencies. The government's objection, filed Thursday, comes on the heels of challenges by the U.S. Trustee's Office and TridentUSA Health Services LLC's unsecured creditors, who said June 17 that the Chapter 11 plan wouldn't produce a healthy post-petition company and impermissibly shielded its directors and officers from future lawsuits. The government's qualms, meanwhile, focus on how TridentUSA's plan would treat its existing agreements...

