SF Cabbies Lose Challenge To Airport Pickup Rules

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Taxi drivers were sent packing Thursday when a California federal judge found San Francisco transportation authorities had "legitimate state purposes" to impose limits on which medallion holders would get greater access to pick up fares at the city's airport. There was no due process or equal protection violation in preferring individuals who bought medallions after 2010, U.S. District Court Judge William Alsup said in granting judgment on the pleadings against the rule challenge brought by drivers and the San Francisco Taxi Coalition. The rule, Judge Alsup said, is aimed at decreasing airport congestion, helping "post-2010 medallion holders who have been disproportionately crushed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS