Texas Justices Won't Reopen $161M Strasburger & Price Suit

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday opted not to hear a company's bid to revive a $161 million malpractice lawsuit against Strasburger & Price LLP and another law firm over their handling of a dispute over proprietary software. Target Strike Inc. had petitioned the high court to overturn a November ruling by the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas and a lower court's dismissal of its claims against Strasburger & Price, now part of Clark Hill Strasburger, and Donato D. Ramos PLLC. Both firms represented Target Strike in a suit against a subsidiary of Marston & Marston Inc. that alleged the environmental services...

