Fla. Appeals Court Revives Effort To Block ER Project

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Friday revived a hospital and homeowners association's bid to block construction of a free-standing emergency room near their properties, saying that, although they failed to exhaust administrative remedies, an exception applies because Manatee County, Florida, exceeded its authority in approving the project. The Second District Court of Appeal said there is "no reasonable difference of opinion" that John R. Barnott, the county's building and development director, exceeded his legal authority by greenlighting a project that was not expressly permitted on the land, which is in a planned development district. The appeals court reversed a lower court's...

