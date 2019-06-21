EU, Canada OK Cinches $35B Harris-L3 Deal Approval

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 3:12 PM EDT) -- Defense contractors Harris Corp. and L3 Technologies now have all the regulatory approval they need to complete their $35 billion combination after European Union and Canadian antitrust authorities signed off Friday on the same Harris night vision business divestiture that won the companies U.S. approval the day before. The companies said in a statement Friday that the clearances will allow the merger between L3 and a subsidiary of the Florida-based Harris to close June 29, ushering in a new entity to be named L3Harris Technologies Inc. "Receiving these approvals marks the successful completion of a thorough regulatory review process — clearing the...

