DoD Teachers Union Gets 2nd Shot At Labor Practice Claim

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit ruled Friday that a union representing teachers employed by the U.S. Department of Defense wasn't too late in filing an unfair labor practice charge, upending a decision by the Federal Labor Relations Authority that the union far exceeded the deadline for filing the charge. A three-judge panel upended a 2018 decision by the FLRA, which oversees labor disputes involving federal employees, finding the Federal Education Association was five years late in filing an unfair labor practice charge accusing the Department of Defense Education Activity of not adhering to an arbitrator's orders that it modify its internal pay systems....

