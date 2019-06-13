US Constitution On 'Scabby's' Side, Judge Tells NLRB

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn federal judge picked apart a National Labor Relations Board official’s bid to stifle a union protest spanning a few Staten Island supermarkets in court Monday, saying the Constitution appears to protect Scabby the inflatable rat, but withholding his judgment — for now. U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis raised these concerns at a hearing on NLRB Brooklyn Regional Director Kathy Drew King’s motion for a preliminary injunction blocking a Construction & General Building Laborers’ Local 79 protest deploying the well-known symbol outside the supermarkets, whose majority owner it aims to shame for his ties to a builder the union is...

