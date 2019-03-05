Tampa Bay Lightning Putting TCPA Suit On Ice, Court Told

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A Florida man pursuing a proposed Telephone Consumer Protection Act class action against the owners of the Tampa Bay Lightning urged a federal court to reject a request to delay discovery, saying none of the team's pending motions would end the case unless the whole law is ruled unconstitutional. Bryan Hanley said in his written opposition that either blocking him from collecting evidence or breaking the process into multiple phases would be prejudicial to him and needlessly delay a ruling on the merits of his claim that the National Hockey League team sent him illegal spam texts. "Defendant's requests to stay,...

