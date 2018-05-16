Fed. Circ. Backs PTAB Win For 'Warcraft' Game Maker

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 5:52 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday invalidated a patent covering technology for customizing characters in an online game, upholding the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's decision in a challenge led by Activision Blizzard Inc. The appeals court, in a precedential opinion, said substantial evidence supports the PTAB's finding that the Game and Technology Ltd. patent was obvious based on a user manual for Diablo II, a computer game made by Activision subsidiary, Blizzard Entertainment. The court also rejected arguments that the PTAB misinterpreted certain terms in the patent. Game and Tech, a non-practicing entity, sued Blizzard in 2015, saying Blizzard's popular World...

