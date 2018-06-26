Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Analysis

High Court Punt Plunges TCPA Suits Into Greater Uncertainty

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 10:10 PM EDT) -- Businesses and consumers are bracing for a wave of conflicting court decisions over the contours of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, after the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday failed to deliver much-needed clarity on who has the final say on how the law is interpreted.

District courts tasked with overseeing the wealth of disputes that turn on how "autodialer" and other key statutory terms apply to modern telemarketing practices have long struggled with what weight to give to the Federal Communications Commission’s numerous orders interpreting the TCPA.

No end to this confusion appears to be in sight, now that the Supreme...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

3890 Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

June 26, 2018

Law Firms

Government Agencies