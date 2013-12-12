Mortgage Lender To Pay ResCap Trust $23M In Atty Fees

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota federal judge has found that counsel for the successor to the now-defunct Residential Funding Co. LLC earned the more than $23 million in fees and costs they requested for their work on a suit against a Lending Tree unit over bad mortgages. In a ruling unsealed Friday, U.S. District Judge Susan Nelson added just under $23.1 million in fees and costs to the nearly $29 million verdict a jury gave ResCap Liquidating Trust last month, dismissing the arguments by Home Loan Center Inc. that the suit was a “two-party contract case” too simple to warrant such an award....

