3rd Circ. Partly Revives Heraeus Trade Secrets Suit

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit revived a portion of bone cement maker Heraeus Medical GmbH's trade secrets suit against chemical manufacturer Esschem Inc. on Friday, saying Heraeus can pursue claims stemming from any alleged misappropriation that occurred within a three-year window before the suit was filed.

A three-judge panel partially reversed a lower court decision granting Esschem summary judgment in a suit claiming that it used Heraeus' trade secrets to help another company compete with Heraeus' Palacos bone cement.

Specifically, the panel said Heraeus can sue Esschem for any purported misappropriation that happened three years prior to the suit’s filing. The judges found...

Case Information

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

3890 Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

February 22, 2018

