5 Takeaways As NY Toughens Workplace Sex Harassment Law

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- New York lawmakers passed anti-sexual harassment legislation last week that would make it easier for workers to win discrimination suits, nixing a requirement that misconduct be “severe or pervasive” to be illegal harassment and eliminating a barrier that blocked employees from winning in court if they hadn't complained internally first. Here, Law360 looks at five takeaways from this landmark legal overhaul. A Lower Bar for Proving Harassment New York State Assembly Bill A08421, which New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo championed, takes aim at a portion of state law that advocates for women and workers have named as one of the strongest barriers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS