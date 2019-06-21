Regulators Needn't Heed 5G Fearmongers, FCC's Pai Says

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai told the New York State Wireless Association on Friday that concerns that auctioning off the 24 GHz band for 5G use would interfere with weather forecasting activities are misguided and should not inhibit 5G deployment. The FCC had received pushback from some lawmakers and agencies such as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and NASA over auctioning off the 24 GHz band. They claimed that the operation of 5G services could disrupt weather information-gathering activities in adjacent spectrum bands. However, Pai brushed aside these warnings, telling the wireless association that interested parties often make hyperbolic...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS