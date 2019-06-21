Ga. Court Sides With Sperm Bank In Sham-Donor Suit

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 10:02 PM EDT) -- A Georgia state appeals court on Friday affirmed the partial dismissal of a suit accusing a sperm bank of selling a couple sperm without disclosing the donor’s schizophrenia diagnosis, saying the bulk of the allegations are essentially “wrongful birth” claims not recognized in Georgia. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously upheld a partial grant of dismissal in a suit brought by Wendy and Janet Norman accusing Xytex Corp. of selling them sperm without disclosing the donor’s mental health ailments and criminal history. The suit claims this failure caused their baby to be born with attention attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder and a...

