10th Circ. Dumps Suit Over Fracking-Linked Quake Costs

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit affirmed the dismissal Friday of a putative class action alleging fracking wastewater disposal by Chesapeake, Devon and other companies in Oklahoma increased the risk of earthquakes, deciding that increased earthquake insurance rates isn't a sufficient injury to support the property owners' claim. U.S. Circuit Judge Carolyn B. McHugh, writing for a unanimous panel, sided with Chesapeake Operating LLC, Devon Energy Production Co. LP, Midstates Petroleum Co. LLC and others, saying the lack of any direct injury to Matt Meier and other homeowners is fatal to their case. "The homeowners cite decisions applying the loss-of-a-chance doctrine to award damages proportionate to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS