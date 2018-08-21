Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

10th Circ. Dumps Suit Over Fracking-Linked Quake Costs

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit affirmed the dismissal Friday of a putative class action alleging fracking wastewater disposal by Chesapeake, Devon and other companies in Oklahoma increased the risk of earthquakes, deciding that increased earthquake insurance rates isn't a sufficient injury to support the property owners' claim.

U.S. Circuit Judge Carolyn B. McHugh, writing for a unanimous panel, sided with Chesapeake Operating LLC, Devon Energy Production Co. LP, Midstates Petroleum Co. LLC and others, saying the lack of any direct injury to Matt Meier and other homeowners is fatal to their case.

"The homeowners cite decisions applying the loss-of-a-chance doctrine to award damages proportionate to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 10th Circuit

Nature of Suit

4380 Other Personal Property Damage

Date Filed

August 21, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®